Highbridge Festival of The Arts presented with Somerset Community Service Award

The long-running Highbridge Festival of The Arts has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the local community with a prestigious award for Service to the Community, presented at Somerset Council’s annual Chair’s Awards ceremony in Taunton.

Festival Chairman Mary Lawrence and Festival Secretary Clare Catcheside proudly represented the Highbridge Festival Committee at the event, where they received a certificate and shield from Cllr Mike Best, Chair of Somerset Council.

The nomination came from Cllr Lesley Millard of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, who praised the festival’s growth and impact over the years.

The citation reads: “Highbridge Festival of the Arts began in 1948. From a small festival taking place over an afternoon, it has grown into 13 days of performances and over 2,000 entering this year.”

“This local arts festival is open to all ages, from toddlers all the way up to competitors in their 80’s. The committee and volunteers provide a truly professional experience that empowers people of all ages to build self-confidence which will help them throughout their lives.”

Clare told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Committee is honoured to have been nominated by Cllr Millard and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council in recognition of the impact that the Festival has had over the last seventy-seven years. The award is a tribute to the dedication of all past and present Committee Members and festival supporters.”

Plans are already well in hand for the 78th Festival, which will run from Monday 9th – Saturday 21st March 2026.

The Festival is a predominately competitive event with entrants of all ages and abilities taking part in Speech & Drama, Dance and Music classes.

They receive feedback from an experienced, expert adjudicator who not only comments on the technical and artistic aspects of their performance but also gives advice and tips about ways to develop their skills.

The Festival has introduced non-competitive classes in all three sections allowing people the opportunity to gain experience of performing on stage without the pressure of being marked. Dance and Speech & Drama are hosted at The Princess Theatre in Burnham, with Music taking place at St John’s Church, Highbridge.

More details, including syllabuses and entry forms, will be available on the Festival’s website at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk.

Festival Chairman Mary Lawrence added: “There are so many talented people in our community. Please put our 2026 dates in your diary and keep an eye open to see what’s happening each day. If you’re not familiar with The Festival, then why not make 2026 the year you come to watch or even consider taking to the stage. We guarantee a very warm welcome to everyone.”

More than 130 people gathered for the annual Chair’s Awards ceremony – and those unable to attend will be visited by Cllr Best who will present their award. All those being honoured were nominated by their city, town or parish council and the response was overwhelming.

Cllr Best said: “This event is one of the highlights of the civic year. It’s an honour to meet so many people who work hard to make their communities a better place, whether it’s as an individual or being part of a group. I am so proud of their contribution to our county and thanking them on behalf of Somerset is uplifting.”