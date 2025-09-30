Highbridge Festival of The Arts unveils 2026 syllabuses for 78th annual event

Organisers of the 78th Highbridge Festival of The Arts have officially launched their syllabuses for the 2026 event, inviting performers of all ages and abilities to take part in a celebration of music, dance, and drama next spring.

The long-running local festival will run from 9th to 21st March 2026, with Speech & Drama and Dance sections hosted at The Princess Theatre in Burnham, and Music returning to St John’s Church in Highbridge following a successful debut there in 2025.

Chairman Mary Lawrence says: “We’re thrilled to welcome back familiar faces and new entrants alike. This year we’re introducing exciting new classes across all three sections, including evening Open Mic sessions for those who want to perform without the pressure of competition.”

The Dance section continues to break ground by welcoming adult competitors, and will now include a solo competitive class for adults, a non-competitive solo class for ages 5–18, and a new group class for secondary school dancers.

Festival Secretary Clare Catcheside added: “Online entry forms will be available from 3rd November, giving plenty of time to explore the syllabuses and prepare entries. We’re a friendly festival and happy to offer advice and support throughout.”

Full details and syllabuses are now available on the festival’s website at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk.

Organisers are encouraging the community to get involved — whether on stage or in the audience — for what promises to be another inspiring celebration of the performing arts.