Highbridge building materials supplier Briarwood Products has donated five computers to a local school to help support pupils.

Briarwood chose Churchfield Church School, the closest primary school to its Highbridge HQ, to benefit from the donation of five computers.

Oliver Janes, Managing Director, said: “We hope the computers can go some way to support children’s learning during this hugely difficult time, and, in the long-term can be used for ICT within the school.”

Paul Armstrong, Deputy Headteacher, Churchfield Church School, says: “We are delighted to accept this generous donation from Briarwood.”

“During the pandemic, the importance of access to an appropriate device for all children’s learning has been highlighted.”

“These computers will enable us to offer support to families who need them, both during the current lockdown and as we move to the vital task of recovery in the future.”