12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHighbridge firm CRS Building Supplies raises over £2,500 for Help the Child
News

Highbridge firm CRS Building Supplies raises over £2,500 for Help the Child

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge firm CRS Building Supplies raises over £2,500 for Help the Child

Highbridge firm CRS Building Supplies has this week thanked customers and suppliers for helping them raise £2,552.08 for the Somerset charity Help the Child.

The charity helps children with disabilities across the county reach their full potential and create a brighter future for them by providing specialist equipment, such as wheelchairs, computer software, car seats and sensory equipment.

In addition to donations from customers, CRS secured support from its suppliers who generously pledged contributions.

James Stacey, Branch Manager at CRS, located on Walrow Industrial Estate in Highbridge,  says: “We are incredibly grateful to our customers and suppliers for their unwavering kindness.”

“Their contributions will make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in Somerset.”

“Help the Child does amazing work in our community, and I have no doubt that our customers’ support will directly benefit those in need.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Post Office and store has a new owner
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea seafront speed indicator device damaged by vandals

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
12.1 ° C
13.4 °
10.2 °
81 %
0.5kmh
69 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com