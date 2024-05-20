Highbridge firm CRS Building Supplies raises over £2,500 for Help the Child

Highbridge firm CRS Building Supplies has this week thanked customers and suppliers for helping them raise £2,552.08 for the Somerset charity Help the Child.

The charity helps children with disabilities across the county reach their full potential and create a brighter future for them by providing specialist equipment, such as wheelchairs, computer software, car seats and sensory equipment.

In addition to donations from customers, CRS secured support from its suppliers who generously pledged contributions.

James Stacey, Branch Manager at CRS, located on Walrow Industrial Estate in Highbridge, says: “We are incredibly grateful to our customers and suppliers for their unwavering kindness.”

“Their contributions will make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in Somerset.”

“Help the Child does amazing work in our community, and I have no doubt that our customers’ support will directly benefit those in need.”