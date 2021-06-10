Highbridge firm David Salisbury has completed a unique project at the venue of this week’s G7 summit in Cornwall.

The company has delivered a number of upgrades to the Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate in Cornwall in time for this week’s meeting of world leaders, who include President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

David Salisbury, based in Bennett Road, Highbridge, has been designing, manufacturing, and installing conservatories, garden rooms and orangeries for residential and commercial markets for over 30 years. This delivery is the most high-profile one yet!

Alongside the installation of a premium new orangery, the entrance and roof area of the Spa building has been updated by the firm in a complementary modern style to present a uniform design across the sea-facing side of the hotel.

Karen Bell, Creative Director at David Salisbury, says: “The design process was accelerated with regular communication the key to ensure that the team were able to react quickly to meet the evolving requirements. An agreement was reached between the hotel and David Salisbury just five weeks from the initial enquiry.”

She says the David Salisbury installation team started work on site in early January, battling some challenging weather conditions, with rain and wintry weather eating into an already restricted timeframe.

Karen adds: “For this particular project, it was important to retain as much glazing content as possible. The previous conservatory provided diners with a wonderful panorama of the Atlantic and ensuring these views remained was essential.”

“The process of agreeing the design and scope of the project hinged on the quality of our 3D design visuals, to provide clarity of concept, and, critically, the ability to meet the demanding timeline.”

Stephen Baker, Owner at Carbis Bay, says: “The eyes of the world are on Carbis Bay during the summit, and as a leading luxury venue in the area, it is important to use this as an opportunity to highlight Cornwall as a destination for business and for pleasure. For us, that means showcasing our waterside restaurant with breath-taking views of St Ives Bay.”

“David Salisbury has helped us deliver on that wish and we’re delighted with the results. We partnered with them due to their extensive experience in successfully designing and installing premium quality orangeries for exclusive hotels, wedding venues and restaurants. Their working knowledge and expertise in the hospitality sector meant they were able to create a beautiful bespoke structure befitting of the environment.”

As well as overcoming aesthetic concerns, the most pressing requirement was to create a more comfortable indoor environment: the existing uPVC extension was plagued with temperature issues consistent with old uPVC conservatories, all of which were overcome.