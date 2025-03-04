Highbridge firm Offsite Solutions announces launch of a new trade counter

A new bathroom trade counter is launching at Highbridge firm Offsite Solutions on Monday, March 10th, offering sizeable discounts and surplus stock.

Offsite Solutions in Highbridge is opening its doors to customers at the purpose-built trade counter, offering surplus bathroom items for sale.

The new trade counter, which is open to everyone, will feature own-brand products and leading bathroom brands. Bathroom fixtures and fittings, sanitaryware, brassware and tiles are all available to purchase with discounts of up to 75 per cent off the recommended retail price.

It will be open from Monday to Saturday, initially from 8.30am to 4.30pm. To visit the new trade counter and factory outlet store, visit: Tyler’s End, Isleport Business Park, Highbridge, TA9 4JS. To contact, phone: 01278 780 807

Offsite Solutions was established in 2007 and employs 270 people, many from the local area.

The company has delivered over 100,000-bathroom pods during its time and is one of the leading manufacturers of bathroom pods in the UK. It primarily sells its products to the rental market, with student, military and hospital accommodation.

Jon Harrod, Financial Director of Offsite Solutions says: “We can offer our clients what they want, in terms of design and shape. At the end of project, we’re not always able to return the products and end up accumulating leftovers of stock.”

“What we’re looking to do is make an investment and have a more established route to offer our surplus products. It will be very well-priced to the local tradesperson or DIY customers.”