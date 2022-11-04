Highbridge bathroom units manufacturer Offsite Solutions has won a £2.3m contract to supply 425 steel-framed bathroom pods for a new modern housing development in Peterborough.

The £70m Northminster project will provide 315 flats for rent with completion expected in autumn 2024.

Northminster is Offsite Solutions’ eighth contract with Willmott Dixon, which is overseeing the building project.

The Highbridge firm has delivered more than 1,700 glass reinforced plastic and steel-framed pods for Willmott Dixon to date for multi-occupancy residential projects, such as student halls, hotels and care homes.

This latest pod project follows the completion of two contracts totalling £3.5m for a development at a Perry Barr residential scheme in Birmingham. The same pod design is now being used for Northminster, pictured below.

The bathrooms and shower rooms for Northminster will be tiled and finished at Offsite Solutions’ factory on the Isleport Business Park in Highbridge and delivered to site in Peterborough from the start of 2023 until the summer.

Willmott Dixon principal surveyor Matthew Harding says: “As a business, Willmott Dixon is committed to modern methods of construction and the benefits these bring in reducing carbon and increasing efficiency and certainty.”

“Bathroom pods generate less embodied carbon by optimising material use and reducing waste, vehicle movements, and labour on site.”

“Fewer vehicle movements compared to in-situ bathroom installation also minimise disruption to the local community.”

“What would be complex sequencing for bathroom construction is reduced to a single supplier, reducing risk, and increasing efficiency. The process is simplified, safer, and far more robust by moving this part of the build offsite and into a factory.”