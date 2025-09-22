Highbridge flood defence proposals aim to reduce risk of Somerset flooding

Plans are being drawn up to strengthen one of Highbridge’s most vital flood defences, with hopes it could reduce the risk of flooding for communities on the Somerset Levels.

The Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) has proposed widening the Highbridge Clyce, a key structure that prevents saltwater from surging up the River Brue during high tides.

Its medium-term options also under consideration are reducing the amount of water held in the Huntspill River before a flood event, which could “provide some significant flooding benefit.”

The SRA hopes that the proposed increase in the opening size of Highbridge Clyce would “allow greater flow through at low tides and reduce upstream flooding risk.”

The plans also include the creation of a floodplain water storage facility, which would also see the existing river banks strengthened.

In the longer term, the SRA will look at possible changes to Clyse Hole (which lies between Glastonbury and Street), along with improvements to the Glastonbury Millstream and the South Drain.

Much of the river’s path lies close to sea level, making it vulnerable to flooding — especially after heavy rainfall, like the downpours seen in September 2023.

The SRA, formed in response to the devastating floods of 2013/14, met in Taunton earlier this month to agree on a series of short, medium, and long-term measures aimed at reducing flood risk.

In the short term, engineers will focus on filling low spots along the riverbanks to prevent breaches. Over the next five to ten years, attention will shift to improving water flow between Westhay and Highbridge via the Cripps River, which feeds into the Huntspill River.

Consultant Andy Wallis, of A. W. Water Engineering, said the work will target “pinch points” in the river channel caused by bank slumps, vegetation growth, and encroachment — rather than large-scale dredging.

Three additional options are under review: reducing water levels in the Huntspill River before flood events, increasing the opening size of Highbridge Clyce to improve flow at low tide, and creating a floodplain storage facility with reinforced banks.

In the longer term, the SRA will explore changes to Clyse Hole between Glastonbury and Street, as well as upgrades to the Glastonbury Millstream and South Drain. Diverting more flow into the South Drain during flood events could offer both flood protection and environmental benefits.

A further update on the proposals is expected at the SRA’s next board meeting on December 5th.