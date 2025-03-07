Highbridge food firm Bakkavor holds ribbon-cutting to open £1million new facilities

Food manufacturer Bakkavor has opened new facilities at its site in Highbridge following a £1million investment.

The company’s CEO, Mike Edwards, visited the Highbridge premises this week to officially open Bakkavor’s new state-of-the-art facilities.

John Bowman, General Manager of Bakkavor Desserts Southwest, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to have Mike Edwards, our CEO, visit Highbridge to formally open our new facilities and meet colleagues at the site who are really contributing to our local and national success as a business.”

“The new facilities are a big step forward; offering an inspiring space where colleagues can meet, eat, rest, or take a moment to look after their wellbeing.”

“The new facilities in Highbridge represent a significant investment to support the wellbeing of our Highbridge colleagues.”

The new building can cater for over 100 staff at a time. It includes a modern canteen and kitchen area, as well as a quiet space for colleague rest and wellbeing, a hot eat counter and meeting areas for internal team sessions.

It also offers a new staff shop, which stocks heavily subsidised food for all Bakkavor’s Highbridge colleagues.

Coinciding with the investment in colleague welfare, the Highbridge team is also stepping up support for the team’s Charity of the Year – Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

Through a number of colleague initiatives in recent months, the Highbridge team has raised £2,322 to support the local charity, which has been boosted by an additional £1,160 given through Bakkavor’s matched giving scheme.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue provides a rescue service caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife and rehabilitates the animals in its care, returning them to the wild wherever possible. The site’s Charity of the Year is chosen by Highbridge staff and further fundraising initiatives are planned for the months ahead.

Pictured: L-R: Mike Edwards, Bakkavor CEO cutting the ribbon with John Bowman, General Manager of Bakkavor Desserts Southwest