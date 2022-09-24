Highbridge fundraiser Sally-Ann Herrington has walked 30 miles to raise money for Dementia UK in memory of her mother — and was joined by dozens of staff at the school where she works.

Sal is PA to Principal Dan Milford at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge and has also worked at Worle Community School Academy in Weston.

Now, in honour of her mum who died of the disease, she has raised hundreds of pounds to support other sufferers.

Her fundraising challenge has attracted plenty of support and warm encouragement from students and staff.

Sal told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have been walking for my mum who would have been 97 on 20th September 2022 – she died of vascular dementia.”

“She was a very sporty person and was very fit until the dementia took hold. I wanted to raise money for a very worthy cause.”

“People have been incredibly supportive, I work with amazing people who have been so kind and I was very humbled that team TKASA all stood with me and walked in honour of my mum.”

“I am not into sport at all but I may well take up walking after this.”

Principal Dan Milford adds: “Sal has done a tremendous job and we are super proud of her efforts. We all wanted to join in and support in any way we could.”

Dementia UK is the specialist dementia nurse charity.

A spokesperson said: “Our nurses, called Admiral Nurses, provide life-changing care to families affected by all forms of dementia, including Alzheimers disease.”

“They help people with dementia stay independent for longer, and support the people caring for them so they have the strength to cope with the bad days, and the energy to enjoy the good days.”

They have the time to listen and the knowledge to solve problems, helping families take back control when they are struggling.”