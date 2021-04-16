A Highbridge fundraising walker is set to pull on his walking boots for charty this summer to take on a huge 102km challenge.

Harry Petheram is taking part in the South West Coast to Coast Ultra Challenge to raise funds for the RSPCA’s Somerset West Hatch wildlife centre.

Talking told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I will be trekking 102km, starting at Minehead and finishing at Dawlish with an overnight rest at Tiverton. I love to walk and run.”

The chellenge will take place during the weekend of July 24th-25th July with an overnight camp at Tiverton.

“The Challenge Starts at Minehead and finishes at Dawlish with almost 7,000 feet of climbing,” he says.

“Along the way I will be trekking across the South West peninsula over the the hills of Exmoor, Dunkery Beacon, along the Exe Valley and through Exeter.”

“I work at the RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre and love looking after wildlife. Charities have been hit hard by the pandemic and our busy season is rapidly approaching.”

“I plan to take this opportunity to raise funds for our centre. The centre costs over £3,000 a day to run and we take in thousands of animals each year.”

“We are open 365 days a year and have expert staff and volunteers ready to help a variety of species including deer, seals, badgers, foxes, birds, waterfowl, hedgehogs, mice, bats and even otters!”

Click here to support Harry via his fundraising page