Highbridge funeral directors R Millard & Son marks 40 years of service

A respected Highbridge funeral business is marking a major milestone this month as it reaches 40 years of dedicated service to the local community.

R Millard & Son, an independent funeral directors owned and run by four generations of the same family, has been providing compassionate and dignified funeral services since October 1985.

Andrew Holley, speaking on behalf of the family, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are proud to be celebrating our 40th year in business. It’s a privilege to support families in their time of need, and we’ve always worked to ensure our services meet every individual requirement with care and respect.”

The business offers essential facilities within Highbridge, including a private mortuary, a peaceful chapel of rest, and convenient parking.

“We’re grateful to the many families who have placed their trust in us over the years. Our commitment to the community remains as strong today as it was when we first opened our doors.”