Highbridge firm investigated for possible safety breaches over wood dust exposure

A Highbridge furniture business has been issued with two ongoing improvement notices by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following concerns over employee exposure to hazardous wood dust.

M Sadiq Furniture Ltd — which operates under the brand Cotswold Chairs — is located at Units 1 to 5 on Commerce Way. The notices were issued on 12th May 2025 and are publicly listed on the HSE’s website.

The first notice, issued under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, states that the company “failed to ensure that exposure of employees to wood dust, a substance hazardous to health which can cause occupational asthma, is either prevented or, where this is not reasonably practicable, adequately controlled.” A revised compliance deadline has been set for 15th August 2025.

The second notice, under the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002, highlights that the company “failed to ensure that control measures you provided to reduce exposure of employees to wood dust, namely the tight fitting Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE), is suitable for the wearer(s) and properly used.” This notice also carries a revised compliance date of 15th August 2025.

The HSE’s improvement notices are issued when inspectors believe there has been a possible breach of health and safety law. The company is expected to take corrective action by the specified dates to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its workforce.