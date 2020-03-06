Highbridge furniture store Sopha shortlisted for ‘Sedgemoor Retailer of Year’ award

Staff at Highbridge furniture store Sopha are celebrating this week after being shortlisted for the title of ‘Sedgemoor Independent Retailer of the year’ at the Sedgemoor Business Awards.

Sopha is an independent furniture retailer that was opened in Highbridge’s Church Street by Matt and Emily Scott at the end of 2018. It aims to be a ‘furniture store with a difference’, by not selling just the same generic-branded products.

Matt told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are astounded by the decision to have been shortlisted for this award. It is testament to the hard work of our team, our suppliers and all of those who have supported us in the last 16 months.”

“It’s been a really exciting time and we love seeing customers travelling from further and further afield to visit us. This will hopefully continue with the launch of sopha.co.uk which we have been working towards over the past few months.”

“We love hearing all the great comments about our store, especially when people say their day’s have been cheered up when they see our window displays on their way to work. It’s been really exciting rediscovering what a furniture retailer can be.”

“We’re also excited about some really inspiring new products arriving over the coming weeks which we have been working on; we can’t wait to show everyone.”

Sopha works with factories from across the UK to show a unique range of furniture. They also buck the trend in not having sales or showing artificial discounts throughout the year, instead offering the best prices all year round.

Sedgemoor Business Awards have been running for 7 years to celebrate the great variety of businesses that Sedgemoor has to offer. This year there were over 100 entires, and the awards evening is taking place at The Canalside in Bridgwater on 26th March.