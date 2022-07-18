A Highbridge girl who appeared on America’s Got Talent earlier this year has launched her new single with a party for her friends at a pizza take-away in Berrow.

Harper Jerret, 10, shocked and impressed Simon Cowell and the other TV judges when she appeared on the show in June by screaming a vocal cover of Spiritbox’s heavy metal song ‘Holy Roller’.

Mum Hannah told Burnham-On-Sea.com that Harper began performing when she was three and was inspired by her step dad who is in a band.

“When an opportunity came up to appear on America’s Got Talent she took the chance and the next thing we knew we were in LA! It was surreal,” she adds. “We are very proud of her.”

The TV judges were astonished from the moment Hannah screamed the first verse. Simon Cowell said: “Have you ever seen a film called The Exorcist? Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something.”

Harper – pictured with her mum – was given three yes verdicts from the America’s Got Talent judges. Following the broadcast, Harper has received a lot of support from people around the world.

On Monday (July 18th), she launched her new single with a pizza party for her local friends at Haverslice Pizza in Berrow, which she says is her favourite pizza brand. A TV news crew was also on hand to film footage from the party for a report about her.

Harper’s debut heavy metal single is Falling and can be viewed here. “Falling was written shortly after my cover of Holy Roller,” says Harper. “This was the first creative process and songwriting process I’ve been a part of, so it was super fun to create something I can call my own.”

“Spiritbox became my favourite band as soon as I heard them and they’ve shown nothing but love and support for me since day one, they really are some of the kindest humans I’ve ever met! Getting to perform with them in London was a dream come true and a memory I will cherish and be forever grateful for.”

“I am so excited to be working with Pale Chord for my debut single, the label have been nothing short of amazing to me and I’m excited to make some magic with them!”