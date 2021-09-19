A Highbridge gymnastics club has launched a £10,000 appeal to help fund a new set of electric doors to help with ventilation at its gym due to the Covid pandemic.

Monarchs Gymnastics, based on the Walrow Industrial Estate in Brue Way, is raising the funds after buying a new set of £18,000 doors.

“We have replaced our very old doors with new electric double doors, which are helping to create more ventilation and reduce the risk of Covid and keep our classes running,” says the club’s Mandy Warburton, pictured.

“We have managed to raise over £8,000 already but have £10,000 left to raise.”

She adds: “Our first fundraising event will be a sponsored walk on Sunday 26th September from Brean to Uphill and back. We have got everyone from the club joining in, from our Tiny Gym tots from 1 years old, to grandparents. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

Those who who would like to support the group can see its JustGiving page.