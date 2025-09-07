£10,000 raised for local defibrillators as group unveils ‘cheeky’ fundraising calendar

A new fundraising ‘cheeky calendar’ has been launched by a group of Highbridge fundraisers who have already raised £10,000 towards the cost of seven new life-saving defibrillators for the town.

The Highbridge Heartbeats held a special launch evening on Saturday 6th September at Highbridge Community Hall to formally unveil their new calendar, which features a dozen members of the group who’ve dared to bare all – tastefully – for the cause.

It’s all part of a fundraising campaign to install life-saving defibrillators in the area, as we reported here earlier in the year.

To celebrate the launch, a special evening of entertainment was held, including the grand unveiling of the calendar itself by the men and women who posed for photos in the publication.

The first two defibrillators were unveiled outside and inside the Community Hall and a further five are planned.

All proceeds from the calendar sales will also go directly to the Heartbeat group’s ongoing mission to bring defibrillators to key locations in the community.

Spokesperson Adele Stevens told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are so overwhelmed with the support of local people and businesses – it’s been amazing!”

“All the hard work has been worth it. We had become concerned that the Highbridge Community Hall lacked direct access to a defibrillator.”

“To address this issue, we decided to raise money to purchase and maintain one for the hall and another outside plus others where needed. These defibrillators will benefit both the users of the hall and the local community.”

She adds: “We are all extremely proud and grateful of the support we have received.”