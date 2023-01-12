A Highbridge history student is inviting local people to get in touch with their memories and stories about a long-running local drama group.

Jacqui Strong is seeking fedback on the West Huntspill Players as part of her university studies at Strode College where she is working on a community heritage project studying BA Hons History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“Being a member of the West Huntspill Players, and as the society is marking its 50th Anniversary this year, my project will be centred around the history of this popular drama group,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I would really like to hear from any past members of the society with a memory to share that could be included in the project or audience members who would like to share their favourite production.”

“The project will be completed later this summer and will include a montage of photographs, history of plays and some quotes from members, supporters and other parties.”

If you would like to get involved and share your memories please email jstrong@student.strode-college.ac.uk. For more information about the drama club, with details of past and current productions or for anyone interested in being a member, click here.