An engaging history talk asking whether ‘King Arthur did really exist?’ will take place in Highbridge this week.

North Sedgemoor Local History Group will hold the talk on Wednesday 10th April when historian Brian Wright will be leading the fascinating step back in time.

Debate about whether King Arthur was actually a real person, or simply a hero of Celtic mythology, has gone on for centuries.

The event will take place from 7:00pm–9:00pm at King Alfred School Lecture Theatre. Membership of North Sedgemoor Local History Group is £10 per season and visitors are welcome for individual sessions at £5 per person. Parking is available at the school.

The North Sedgemoor Local History Group programme continues in May.

Burnham-On-Sea historian John Strickland will be the speaker on 8th May for an evening titled ‘The Nornen – The Ship in the Sand’ about the Berrow shipwreck.

And on 12th June John will also give a talk on ‘The Public Opening of the Somerset Central Railway to Highbridge Wharf from Glastonbury, 28th August 1854.’