The owner of a Highbridge Indian restaurant and takeaway has celebrated his first year of successful business with a VIP visitor.

Mint Bay opened in February last year in Church Street, Highbridge and has since built up a loyal following of customers.

Owner Gias Uddin welcomed Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry to the restaurant on Friday (February 17th) for a visit.

Cllr Perry said: “Congratulations to Gias and his team at Mint Bay for a successful first year in Highbridge. It is great to hear that a local business is going from strength to strength in these challenging times.”

“We received a very warm welcome from Gias and everyone at Mint Bay and I would like to wish them continued success with their restaurant.”

Last October, Gias and his staff travelled to London for the British Curry Life Awards 2022 and were over-the-moon to win a national ‘best restaurant’ award.

“A big thank you to all our wonderful customers for their support during a busy first year fo the restaurant,” said Gias.

“To thank our customers, we are offering 20% off take-away orders over £20 this weekend and 10% off dining in (not in conjunction with any other ofers).”

 
