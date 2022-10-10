The owner of a Highbridge Indian restaurant and takeaway is celebrating this week after the business won a top national award.

Mint Bay only opened in February this year in Church Street, Highbridge and they have built up a loyal following of customers.

On Sunday (October 9th), owner Gias Uddin and his staff travelled to London for the British Curry Life Awards 2022 and were over-the-moon to win a national ‘best restaurant’ award.

Gias told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As a restaurant that is fairly new to the area this is a massive achievement for us and we cannot thank our customers enough for the support.”

“We were delighted to find out that we had won! We are extremely proud of all the hard work that has gone into everything we do and we are very excited for the future here at Mint Bay.”

“A huge thank you goes to all of our customers who nominated us for the award and a massive thank you for your custom.”

He adds that Mint Bay has intrduced several special offers to try and help customers affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

A spokesperson for the organiser of the awards, Curry Life Magazine, says the accolades “reward and recognise the individuals who represent the very best of the British curry industry and have shown innovation and inspiration in their work. The primary purpose of this event is to honour the outstanding chefs, takeaways, and restaurants, which have excelled in every way in the trade and culinary sector.”

Gias received his award from MP Paul Scully, Minister of State for Local Government, below.