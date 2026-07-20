Highbridge Labour councillor welcomes Andy Burnham’s arrival as Prime Minister

A Highbridge Labour councillor has welcomed Andy Burnham becoming the new Prime Minister, saying his early commitments signal a renewed focus on supporting communities that have felt overlooked in recent years.

Burnham has pledged action on the cost‑of‑living crisis, reducing energy costs, improving social care, removing private control from key utilities and reviving major council house‑building programmes. His first policy statement — a commitment to end rough sleeping — has drawn particular praise locally.

Cllr Kate Pearce said the announcement marks “a brilliant move,” adding that there is “no reason that anyone should need to sleep rough in our country, except our politicians not grasping the nettle.”

“This announcement shows that our new prime minister sees problems in our society and wants to fix them, or perhaps just ease the difficulties that people face. We need to tackle rough sleeping with sensitivity, and respect. We cannot coerce people to move indoors, but we have the resources to improve the lives of those who do sleep rough. We are starting to see a more people centred politics. Politics that really offers hope for all of us. Being PM is not as easy as a single announcement, but this a good start”.”

Cllr Leigh Redman, leader of the Labour Group on Somerset Council, adds Burnham’s appointment “offers a fresh start built on trust, delivery and genuine connection with communities.” He said the group looks forward to working with the new Prime Minister to strengthen devolution and ensure national policy reflects the realities of rural areas.

He added that Burnham “completely understands what local communities need,” pointing to the pressures facing Somerset’s new unitary council. Redman said local government reform had left Somerset “trying to run a broken system,” with councils receiving far too small a share of tax revenue compared with countries such as Germany.

He also welcomed Burnham’s plans for voting reform and “genuine devolution to every postcode,” saying the new Prime Minister has “turned the tables on Reform UK and their false promises” by communicating a clear message of “working‑class unity.”