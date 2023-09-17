A steady flow of visitors headed to an autumn market in Higbridge on Sunday afternoon (September 17th) as organisers said more events are planned.

Community group Our Highbridge organised the event at Highbridge Community Hall after its successful first event last month with a wide variety of craft and produce stalls.

Nadja McDevitt from Our Highbridge said the next market will be held during the half-term holidays on Friday October 27th.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are holding a number of events over the Halloween weekend and the market will be part of it on the Friday. We look forward to seeing everyone again then.”

She added that while the weather was not great for the event on Sunday given the thunderstorms, it still attracted a good turnout.