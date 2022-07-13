Plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru in Highbridge have moved a further step closer this week with the approval of two planning applications.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in June that McDonald’s and Greggs are set to open a new premises at the Oak Tree Business Park, a 14.6-acre site on the A38 Bristol Road at the front of the former speedway track site, creating around 120 new jobs.

This week, two ‘advertisement consent’ applications from McDonalds for the site have been granted permission by Sedgemoor District Council’s planning department.

They cover proposed new illuminated signs, banner signs, fascia signs, and branded booth lettering signs for the site.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “McDonald’s is pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge. The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald’s restaurant creating around 120 jobs.”

We also reported here that Greggs is also planning the launch of a new premises at the site next to McDonalds, shown on the map which is part of the planning application.