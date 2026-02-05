8.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 08, 2026
News

Highbridge McDonald’s temporarily closes after major power fault

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

McDonald’s in Highbridge has been forced to close temporarily this week following a significant power issue at the site.

Franchisee Amy Louise Cridland says the restaurant was unable to open on Wednesday (February 4th) after the main fuse box, which supplies all power to the site, abruptly “burnt out.”

Engineers and contractors have been working to source the correct parts and carry out repairs as quickly as possible, but it is expected to be closed for part of today (Thursday Fenruary 5th) as well.

Amy says the team is doing everything they can to reopen soon. “We have done everything we can to get the right parts, contractors and electricians to site to be able to open as quickly as possible. We apologise to all customers for the inconvenience — this is not a good situation for anybody. Thank you for understanding.”

