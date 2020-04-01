A local school’s Principal and head of DT have made 50 face masks for use by staff at Highbridge Medical Centre to protect them during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The staff from Priory Community School Academy spent several hours answering the call of Highbridge Medical Centre who were eager for the supplies.

They both cut the visors to shape and used their school equipment to finish them off before delivering them to the surgery on Wednesday.

It came two days after hundreds of boxes of goggles from local schools in The Priory Learning Trust, including Highbridge’s King Alfred School, were delivered to Weston General Hospital, Musgrove Hospital and local care homes.

Priory Community School Academy’s Principal, Angelos Markoutsas, said: “We were asked by the medical centre if we could help out. We were delighted to assist and so we made 50 and would be happy to make more.”

“Our school is at the centre of the community and this is the very least we can do to help our wonderful NHS.”

Neville Coles, Executive Principal of TPLT, said: ”This is simply wonderful thinking by David and Angelos. Amid all the chaos at this current time I want to say publicly how lucky we are to have such dedicated people in all our schools and academies across the region – all staff working now in our schools are stars and working their socks off to support our NHS and keep some semblance of normality.”

Pictured: Priory Community School Academy Principal Angelos Markoutsas with Head of DT David Clay and their 50 masks