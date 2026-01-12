Highbridge Medical Centre set for new facilities after funding boost

Highbridge Medical Centre and two rural doctors’ surgeries are set to expand this year following a significant NHS funding award from central government.

The Department for Health and Social Care announced in May 2025 that 16 GP practices across Somerset will be among the facilities sharing £102million across the UK to refurbish or enlarge their premises as part of the NHS ten‑year plan to increase capacity and improve access to primary care.

Highbridge Medical Centre, run by Symphony Healthcare Services, has this week given new details about how the funding will be used.

A Symphony spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are pleased to have been allocated funding from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to improve the premises at Highbridge Medical Centre.”

“We are currently working on a proposal to reconfigure the health centre’s reception area and create two additional clinical consultation rooms.”

“It is hoped that these improvements to the practice environment will support the access and experience of local patients treated by the practice.”

Among the other nearby surgeries selected is Axbridge & Wedmore Medical Practice, which operates across two sites on Houlgate Way in Axbridge and St Medard Road in Wedmore.

The practice has confirmed that building work will begin within weeks, delivering six new clinical rooms across the two locations.