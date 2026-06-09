Highbridge Music Marathon hailed a success after ten hours of non‑stop performances

A ten‑hour music marathon at St John’s Church in Highbridge has been hailed a big success after drawing spectators and raising funds for both the church and local mental‑health charity In Charley’s Memory.

The event, held on Saturday, featured 24 different acts ranging from soloists and duets to choirs, bands and instrumentalists, performing across two stages from noon until 10pm. Strumbeats opened the marathon at midday, and the music continued without a break until popular local band Juice brought the day to a lively close, getting audiences singing and dancing in the aisles.

Organisers said the atmosphere throughout the day was “truly amazing”, with many performers taking to the stage for the first time and receiving warm applause from appreciative audiences. Some visitors stayed for several hours, while others remained for the full ten hours. At peak times, more than 100 people were inside the church enjoying the entertainment.

Food and refreshments were served throughout the day, including bacon baps, sausage rolls, chips, cakes and hot drinks, with the bar opening in the evening. Jamie from In Charley’s Memory joined volunteers between 1pm and 2pm to help with refreshments and speak about the charity’s work, following its recent move to new premises on Burnham High Street.

A percentage of the event’s profits will be donated to In Charley’s Memory, with the remainder supporting St John’s Church as it continues its efforts to remain open and serve the Highbridge community. Organisers extended heartfelt thanks to all musicians, volunteers and supporters who gave their time freely and helped make the marathon such a memorable community occasion.

The full performance schedule included: The Strumbeats, The Lodgers, King Alfred Concert Band, Ieuan Cornish, Derick Jenkins, The Accidentals, Derek Jones, Singing for the Slightly Terrified, The Beach’d Buoys, Coastline Singers, Just Us Two, Serendipity Singers, Louise Gass, Burnham Ukulele Band, Bernice Ancill, Stained Youth, Chelsey Dee Duo, Camilla, Black Latte, Juice, Ty Harris, Lance and Rachel Burland.

St John’s Church says it hopes to build on the success of the marathon with further community events in the future.