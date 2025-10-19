Highbridge pool ace Mike Thresher qualifies again for Ultimate Pool European Open

A talented pool player from Highbridge has once again earned a place at one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments.

Mike Thresher, a member of Highbridge Social Club, has qualified for the Ultimate Pool European Open for the second time.

The event will be held in Newcastle-under-Lyme from 24th to 26th October and will feature 96 top players from across Europe.

Mike, who mainly plays snooker, began focusing on pool in 2022 and has quickly made a name for himself in the competitive circuit. His qualification marks a significant achievement and reflects his dedication to the sport.

Mike says: “I can’t wait to go back to this great venue. My preparations last time weren’t the best, but this time I’ll know what to expect. I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to play against some of the best in the world and even a few of my heroes.”

He added: “I’d like to thank Malcolm Morgan and the Highbridge Social Club for making these events possible, and a big thank you to my sponsors who have continued to help me on my path to achieve my dreams.”

Mike’s sponsors include Ricky Cook Building Solutions, Richard Green Plastering, Hard Knox Boxing Gym, Snippers Hairdressers, and Seafoods Quality Fishmongers.

The Ultimate Pool European Open will be streamed live on ultimatepool.tv and the Ultimate Pool App, with over £30,000 in prize money up for grabs. The winner will take home £8,000.

Highbridge Social Club members have rallied behind Mike, wishing him the very best as he represents the town on the national stage.