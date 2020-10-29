Highbridge’s Proper Job store is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus this week.

The store, located off Southwell Crescent, announced on Wednesday (October 28th) that it has closed for a deep clean process to be undertaken.

“We would like to inform all customers of our Highbridge branch that we will closing the store due to a positive COVID-19 test result of a staff colleague at Highbridge.”

“We will be performing a deep clean of the store and will thoroughly disinfect the store with anti-bacterial fog after the deep clean.”

Manager Peter Tilley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The store will be closed today (Thursday) and will then check if it’s safe to re-open on Friday, but we won’t do so until we are 100% sure.”

“We had everything sanitized in the store on Wednesday but we need to make sure staff are ready to come back safely.”

The Chard Proper Job store has also been closed as there has been some limited contact with the staff member and a deep clean of that store is also underway.

The nearest alternative branch to the Highbridge store is the Burnham-On-Sea branch in Adam Street which remains open. The Highbridge store opened last year in place of the former Co-op store, as reported here.