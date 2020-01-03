The history behind Highbridge Radio Station will be brought to life at an illustrated talk in the town this month.

North Sedgemoor Local History Group’s meeting on Wednesday 8th January will see a presentation by Larry Bennett entitled ‘Portishead Radio – the history of Highbridge Radio Station.’

Larry said: “The Post Office/BT Radio Station at Highbridge, internationally known as Portishead Radio, commenced operation in 1928, having first operated from a site at Devizes from 1920.”

“At its peak, the station employed over 400 staff, and performed vital links home from seafarers worldwide. Using radiotelegraphy (morse code), radiotelephony and radiotelex, the station maintained contact with merchant and Royal Navy ships as well as yachts, aircraft and remote radio stations.”

“The station was the largest maritime communications station in the world, and certainly the busiest. he station provided links to ships and other stations during World War 2, the Falklands War, the two Gulf Wars and the war in the Balkans.”

The meeting will run from 7pm to 9pm in the King Alfred School Lecture Theatre and visitors are welcome at a charge of £2.