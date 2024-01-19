Highbridge Railway Station passengers are being advised to check before they travel while an important railway junction is refurbished over a nine-day period later this month.

Once complete, the track replacement between Weston and Bristol will enable continued safe and reliable services on this busy stretch of the line for years to come, says Network Rail.

Engineers will be working round the clock at Bristol West Junction, between Bristol Temple Meads and Bedminster stations, from 1am on Saturday 20 January until 4am on Monday 29 January.

Buses are planned to replace train services between Bristol Temple Meads, Nailsea & Backwell (from the crossroads bus stops in Backwell, not the station itself), Yatton, Worle, Weston Milton and Weston-super-Mare during this time.

CrossCountry train services will continue to run between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton using an alternative route, which will add around 55 minutes to journey times.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There will still be trains running between Taunton and Weston-super-Mare through Highbridge, however passengers will then be on a replacement bus between Weston and Bristol Temple Meads. Journey planners will advise passengers at Highbridge to use the train to Weston and then change onto the rail replacement bus.”

“Ticket acceptance is in place for GWR customers to use CrossCountry trains between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads, however the diversion will add 55 minutes to the journey.”

Once the nine-day refurbishment of Bristol West Junction is complete, engineers will need to return for follow-up work, including a full weekend from 1am on Saturday 3 February until 4am on Monday 5 February – when there will again be no train services between Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare. Teams will also be working Saturday night shifts through February and March to complete the work.

Christine Lazarus, senior portfolio manager for Network Rail Wales & Western, said: “Our engineers will be working 24/7 over the nine days to get this vital refurbishment done as efficiently as possible. It’s a busy route and much of the track is in need of replacement to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the railway.”

“This work can only be carried out while the line is closed and we are sorry for any inconvenience. I’d like to thank passengers and local residents for their patience during this time.”

Alex Hills, GWR station manager for the Bristol area, said: “This rail improvement work forms part of an ongoing programme of maintenance to help ensure we can continue to provide customers with consistent and reliable services.”

“To maintain rail connections between Bristol and Somerset, some trains will use a different route from normal, making journeys slightly longer; so please check before you travel. ”

“We will provide a replacement bus service between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, plus valid rail tickets can also be used on a number of local buses in Bristol and North Somerset.”

Passengers are advised to plan ahead through their train operator or by visiting the www.nationalrail.co.uk website.