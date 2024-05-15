Highbridge rail station accessibility concerns raised by council to GWR

Burnham and Highbridge Town Councillors have held a meeting with Great Western Railway to discuss accessibility concerns at Highbridge train station and the road bridge.

Councillors and GWR’s Senior Mentor for Accessibility have walked the route that people with limited mobility have to take to get between the platforms.

A council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Concerns raised included a lack of signage explaining what wheelchair users or young families can do to transfer to the other platform, plus no crossing to get from the station across the road to walk up to the road bridge, narrow, uneven footpaths with vegetation impeding passage, and a dark footpath on the other side of the bridge to gain access to Platform 1. It is a 400 metre walk to the other platform.”

Somerset Council are responsible for the road surface of the road bridge and the footbridge adjacent to the road bridge, not the one on the station platforms.

The spokesperson adds: “A further meeting to include Network Rail and Somerset Council will be held in June to explore the issues raised and to find solutions. It is important that the whole picture is looked at and works are completed in a cohesive and collaborative manner.”

Pictured from left to right: Cllr Ben Metcalfe, Ruth Coull from Our Highbridge and Highbridge Regeneration Working Group, Cllr Roger Keen, Dan Pearce from GWR and Cllr Barbara Vickers