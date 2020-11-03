Highbridge recycling centre is set to stay open during the second coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second month-long lockdown, which will start this Thursday.

All 16 sites owned by Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) will stay open during the lockdown, with coronavirus-safe measures in place.

SWP are also reminding residents how to dispose of personal waste if you have Covid-19 symptoms or live with someone who does.

A spokesperson for SWP told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Waste like tissues, facemasks and disposable cleaning cloths should be double-bagged in disposable rubbish bags and kept separate from other waste in the home for 72 hours.”

“It should then go into your rubbish bin outside your home and will be picked up in the usual rubbish collections.”

“All residents are asked to maintain a social distance from collection crews and wash and disinfect container handles before and after putting out recycling boxes and bins.”

Near the end of the lockdown earlier this year, Government guidance clarified that visits to recycling sites are considered ‘permitted journeys.’

Somerset’s sites, which are operated by SWP’s contractor Viridor, already have measures in place to protect the public and staff.

These will continue and include:

• No one with Covid-19 symptoms or those asked to shield should visit sites

• Strict social distancing must be followed

• Visitors are asked to wear gloves

• Visitors limited to a maximum of two per vehicle from the same household

To find out more, see somersetwaste.gov.uk/coronavirus