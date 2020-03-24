Highbridge’s recycling centre has temporarily closed and garden waste collections in the Burnham-On-sea area have been suspended due to safety concerns during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Somerset Waste Partnership, which manages household waste services in the county, has closed all of Somerset’s 16 recycling centres.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to the large number of users at recycling sites, it has been impossible to maintain the required social distancing to ensure the safety of both our teams and users of the facilities.”

“In order to protect members of the public and employees, all 16 recycling sites will be closed until they can be operated safely. In the meantime, it is strongly recommended that everyone should follow the Government advice and stay at home.”

Garden waste collections have also been suspended. “All garden waste collections were suspended on Monday (23rd March) until further notice. This is happening at a time when subscriptions are being renewed and to make sure customers don’t lose out, SWP is extending all subscriptions to take account of the disruption, however long it lasts. So, if disruption continues until the end of April 2020, annual subscriptions will last until the end of April 2021.”

For details of waste services changes see https://www.somersetwaste.gov.uk/coronavirus/