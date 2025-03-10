10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 10, 2025
Highbridge recycling centre's summer opening hours to start in April
News

Highbridge recycling centre’s summer opening hours to start in April

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

highbridge recycling centre

Highbridge recycling centre will be switching to summer opening hours from the start of April.

On Wednesday to Friday the centre will continue to open at 9am but will close an hour later, at 6pm, to allow for the lighter evenings. The year-round Saturday and Sunday hours remain 9am-4pm.

The centre on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park will therefore be open on these days from April 1st until September 30th:

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday: Closed
  • Wednesday: 9am to 6pm
  • Thursday: 9am to 6pm
  • Friday: 9am to 6pm
  • Saturday: 9am to 4pm
  • Sunday: 9am to 4pm

Somerset Council says the summer opening hours will see the Highbridge facilities open for an extra three hours per week overall compared to the winter hours.

Somerset’s recycling site network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and receives around 1.5million visits each year.

