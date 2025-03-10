Highbridge recycling centre’s summer opening hours to start in April

Highbridge recycling centre will be switching to summer opening hours from the start of April.

On Wednesday to Friday the centre will continue to open at 9am but will close an hour later, at 6pm, to allow for the lighter evenings. The year-round Saturday and Sunday hours remain 9am-4pm.

The centre on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park will therefore be open on these days from April 1st until September 30th:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 9am to 6pm

Thursday: 9am to 6pm

Friday: 9am to 6pm

Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 4pm

Somerset Council says the summer opening hours will see the Highbridge facilities open for an extra three hours per week overall compared to the winter hours.

Somerset’s recycling site network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and receives around 1.5million visits each year.