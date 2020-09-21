Highbridge recycling centre will introduce winter opening hours from Thursday 1st October.

The Isleport Recycling Centre will still close on Mondays and Tuesdays, the same as the summer months.

However, it will open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am-5pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-4pm.

“Every one of Somerset’s 16 recycling sites will go over to their winter timetables from that date,” says spokesman Nick Cater. “Summer hours will resume on 1st April, 2021.”

“With an impressive average recycling rate of well over 77%, Somerset’s recycling sites network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to take dozens of materials.”