Somerset Waste Partnership has said this week it won’t re-open Highbridge Recycling Centre until government guidance confirms it is safe to do so.

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week claimed there is a likelihood of extra fly tipping if the closure of the facilities continues for an extended period.

The reader says in an email: “This will have repercussions as we have seen in the past with fly tipping and rat infestations. It needs to be looked into and addressed on an urgent basis.”

“We are also told that garden waste will not be collected, so this will therefore build. With people who are self isolating are doing gardening and nowhere to dispose of the waste, this again could have serious implications.”

But a spokesman from Somerset Waste Partnership, which oversees rubbish collection, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The decision and timing for the reopening of Somerset’s recycling sites will predominantly be driven by government guidance, while also considering the continued health, safety and local safeguarding of Somerset residents, site staff, contractors and service providers.”

“All Somerset recycling sites are currently closed (as are most, if not all, sites across the UK). These site closures were implemented at short notice, in line with the rapidly changing national guidance.”

“The sites are closed to avoid non-essential travel, protect Somerset residents from close social contact while on site, and to reduce the risk to our site staff, contractors and service providers.”