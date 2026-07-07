Highbridge resident launches two new businesses to support local students and small firms

A Highbridge resident who moved to the area last year has turned two lifelong passions into successful local businesses, helping both students and independent businesses across the area.

Thomas Lovell, known to friends and clients as Tom, moved to Highbridge with his girlfriend in 2025 after spending most of his life living in Bristol.

The couple has quickly settled into the community and Tom says the move has given him the opportunity to build something meaningful while getting to know local people. Tom has recently launched two businesses — TL Tutoring and TL Web Design.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed both sides of it,” says Tom. “Whether I’m creating a website for a local business or helping a student understand a maths topic they’ve been struggling with, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Tom says his passion for tutoring began during his own time at school and university, where he often found himself helping friends with coursework and difficult subjects.

“Maths was always my favourite subject, and I really enjoy helping people realise that it isn’t something you’re simply born being good at,” he explains. “I believe anyone can become confident in maths, and even excel in it, with the right support and approach.”

Through TL Tutoring, Tom works with local students to build both their mathematical ability and confidence, aiming to make lessons engaging and approachable.

His second venture, TL Web Design, grew from creating a website for his own tutoring business.

“I received lots of positive feedback on the site, and I really enjoyed the whole design process,” he says. “It made me realise there are so many brilliant local businesses that offer fantastic services but don’t always have the online presence they deserve.”

As a small business owner himself, Tom understands the challenges of attracting new customers in an increasingly digital world.

“Most people now search online first, whether they’re looking for a tradesperson, a tutor or somewhere to eat. I wanted to offer affordable, professional websites that help local businesses become more visible and reach more customers.”

He says his aim is not simply to build attractive websites, but to help local businesses showcase what makes them unique and ensure they’re found by people already searching for the services they provide.

“I’ve always wanted to help local businesses and local people,” he adds. “It’s been fantastic to combine the things I enjoy with giving something back to the community, and I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”

Thomas is also a member of the Burnham-On-Sea.com Shops and Business Guide – read more on the links below: