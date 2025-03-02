Highbridge sailing enthusiast, 13, qualifies for Topper world sailing championships

A teenage sailing enthusiast from Highbridge is celebrating after qualifying for Team GB at a top international sailing event.

Brooke Browning, 13, has qualified for a place in the Topper World Championships in the Netherlands this summer.

Brooke, who is a student at King Alfred School Academy, says her passion for sailing began when she joined Burnham & Highbridge Sea Cadets at the age of 10.

Her father, Stuart Browning, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After getting the sailing bug she brought herself a Topper and started racing at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club at Cheddar Reservoir.”

“She also joined the ITCA circuit and started to race in the southwest travellers. She also had a go at national racing and Brooke loved it and at the end of the season she took second place in the southwest travellers and was first girl at national in the 4.2.”

Brooke secured a sponsorship deal with Allen Sailing in 2024 and has enjoyed working with them at various events, including the RYA Dinghy Boat Show.

Her father adds: “Brooke had a busy winter, training in all weather conditions, making the RYA RTG training team and also the ITCA 4.2 Teams for winter training. She has started racing again and is currently in 4th place in the Nationals.”

She has qualified for the Topper World Championships to sail for the GB Team. The Topper Worlds 2025 will take place in the Netherlands from 19th-25th July. Straight from there, she will head to Largs in Scotland for the Topper championships and other events.

Stuart adds: “She can’t wait for the World Championships as she loves sailing and we are very proud of what she has achieved in so little time.”

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets adds: “We are very proud of Brooke and how much she has achieved in a relatively short space of time.”

“She is a credit to the Unit and we are excited to see how she does at The World Championships.”

If anyone would like more information about Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, email info@bhseacadets.org for details. Youngsters can join at any age between ages 10-18.