A local sanitiser supply company has helped Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets Unit safely re-open this month following a seven month closure during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Highbridge company Swallow Drinks – which manufactures and distributes various hand and surface sanitising products – offered its help to the Sea Cadets after hearing that they wanted to re-open.

They donated a Defend Plus sanitizing stand, products and other dispense items during the re-opening of the unit.

Prior to re-opening, they also carried out a complete ‘de-fogging’ of the whole premises, ensuring it was Covid safe.

Dom Gregory, Commanding Officer at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets, thanked them for the help: “Swallowdrinks.com very generously donated a sanitising dispenser to the unit and also undertook an unexpected, but very welcome, anti-microbial fogging treatment.”

Pictured: Dom with Defend+ sales Director Jim Low and cadets

 

 
