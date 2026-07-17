Highbridge school careers advisor named Somerset’s Careers Leader of the Year

King Alfred School Academy careers advisor Nina Sinclair has been honoured with one of Somerset’s top accolades this month after being named Careers Leader of the Year at the Somerset Careers Awards.

Her award recognises the inclusive approach she has championed across the academy, ensuring every student – whatever barriers they may face – can access a full, carefully tailored careers programme.

Colleagues say her work has transformed the way young people explore their next steps, with personalised guidance now embedded throughout the school.

The ceremony, held at North Cadbury Court, brought together teachers, employers and training providers from across the county to celebrate the individuals and organisations shaping Somerset’s future workforce.

Organisers praised Nina for her commitment to widening opportunities and for consistently going the extra mile to support students who need it most.

Speaking after the event, she said the award reflected the hard work of the entire team and the determination of students who embrace every chance offered to them.