Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has hosted a call from a global expert to mark International Darwin Day.

The school’s Sixth Form Human Evolution Society hosted a talk with Dr Andrew Macrae, a Professor of Environmental Microbiology at the University of Rio de Janeiro.

He discussed Darwin’s visit to Brazil in 1832 and his research into evolutionary biology.

It was followed up with a quiz and a talk by Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell discussing the oldest human skeleton ever found, known as ‘Ardi’, dating back 4.4 million years.

Student Grace Huggins hosted the event which prepared students brilliantly to help them get to top universities.

Mr Gaskell said: “Our Sixth Form Form Human Evolution Society is part of our super-curricular provision that helps prepare able students for prestigious courses at the world’s best universities including Cambridge and Oxford.”

“Grace, Olivia and other Year 12 members are gaining the breadth of knowledge and confidence required to impress the very best institutions.”

“It’s a great experience for our sixth formers to engage with academics from across the world who are pioneering new research areas.”

“Big thanks to Professor Macrae of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for joining the group to talk about Darwin’s influence on microbiology and his own genomic research.”

