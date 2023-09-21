Major sewer upgrade work in Highbridge town centre is set to restart this month when Wessex Water undertakes a second round of work as part of a £30,000 programme in Market Street.

The firm says that the work was only partially completed last month, pictured here, and had to be ‘paused’ due to technical problems.

The work will therefore restart on Saturday 30th September and runs until Sunday 8th October.

Wessex Water says a closure will be in place in Market Street from the roundabout on the A38 to the junction of Bank Street, with diversions in place.

Several shops and businesses in Market Street have this week expressed dismay at the new closure and have urged shoppers to keep supporting their businesses.

A Wessex Water spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control meant we had to briefly pause this work last month, which helps us maintain the resilience of our sewer system and prevent pollution from damaged pipes.”

“However, we will wrap up this essential work by using ‘no-dig’ techniques so that we can minimise the impact of this work on local communities.”

“The ‘no-dig’ techniques are quicker and less intrusive than replacing the pipe in a conventional manner. Two diversion routes will be in place due to the weight limit on Market Street.”

“Vehicles over three tonnes will be required to access Market Street via the one-way road into Bank Street car park, with their exit permitted through the closure where they will be escorted onto the A38 between 6am and 7pm. Any vehicles under three tonnes will follow a diversion via Bennett Road and the A38.”

With on-street parking restricted on Market Street due to the scheme, free parking will again be provided within the nearby Bank Street car park.

The spokesman adds: “As before, we’re working closely with residents and businesses in Market Street to ensure access to them is maintained and are writing to local customers about the project.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and, as a number of parking spaces are being restricted due to this work, we have again worked closely with the local authority to ensure free parking can be provided close to Market Street.’’

However, Martin George at Trev’s Local convenience store in Market Street told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are annoyed that a second round of works is now needed after initially being told that August’s work would finish the whole project. We have received no formal letter or advance communication from Wessex Water.”

“Last time, the road closure created a huge reduction of people and trade in Market Street, so we would urge people to support local businesses and keep visiting us.”

Wessex Water says the project is designed to “secure the integrity of the pipework for decades to come and reduce the risk of pollution.”

Read the full road closure notice here