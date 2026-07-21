Highbridge shops receive council funding boost to smarten shopfronts in town centre

Four independent Highbridge businesses have been awarded a combined £7,800 by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council this week to help fund improvements to their shopfronts as part of a scheme aimed at enhancing the look and feel of the town centre.

Councillors on the finance and governance committee met on Monday evening (July 20th) to decide which applicants would receive support, with grants of up to £2,000 available for visual upgrades to both occupied and vacant premises.

The successful businesses are 11:11 Beauty Aesthetics, receiving £2,000; Barneys Café, also awarded £2,000; Dermoda, receiving £1,800; and Ling Pollack Ltd, trading as Mint Bay, awarded £2,000. A further application from a property developer was deferred for discussion at a later meeting.

The council says the funding is intended to support small businesses while helping to enhance the overall look and feel of Highbridge’s Church Street and Market Street.

The council’s scheme offered funding of up to £2,000 for visual improvements to shop fronts, including vacant premises.

Committee Chairman Cllr Ganesh Gudka said £10,000 has been earmarked from the council’s budget to the grants scheme following a similiar scheme in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The grants are offered by the council to encourage new and existing retail/service businesses and landlords to make permanent visual improvements.