10.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHighbridge Social Club players compete in national pool championships
News

Highbridge Social Club players compete in national pool championships

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Eight pool players from Highbridge Social Club are proudly representing the town this weekend at the first-ever Ultimate Pool Affiliate Club Championships in Wigan.

The prestigious tournament has attracted 16 teams from across the UK, with Highbridge fielding two competitive sides.

Team A includes Luc Walker, Will Freestone, Chris Clarke and Tich Williams, while Team B features Steve Smith, Joe Roseff, Grant Warboys and Malcolm Morgan.

The event marks a major milestone for the club, which has seen pool grow rapidly in popularity in recent years.

With both grassroots and competitive interest surging, the chance to compete nationally is being hailed as a proud moment for Highbridge’s local game.

A spokesperson from the club said it’s fantastic to see their players taking part in a national championship, calling it a real boost for the sport locally. Supporters can follow the teams’ progress live on the Ultimate Pool website.

Pictured above: Team B – Steve Smith, Joe Roseff, Grant Warboys, Malcolm Morgan

Previous article
South Western Ambulance Charity marks 30 years of life-saving support across the region
Next article
Playing fields in Burnham area praised at Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Awards

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
10.9 ° C
11.6 °
9.4 °
87 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com