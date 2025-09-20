Highbridge Social Club players compete in national pool championships

Eight pool players from Highbridge Social Club are proudly representing the town this weekend at the first-ever Ultimate Pool Affiliate Club Championships in Wigan.

The prestigious tournament has attracted 16 teams from across the UK, with Highbridge fielding two competitive sides.

Team A includes Luc Walker, Will Freestone, Chris Clarke and Tich Williams, while Team B features Steve Smith, Joe Roseff, Grant Warboys and Malcolm Morgan.

The event marks a major milestone for the club, which has seen pool grow rapidly in popularity in recent years.

With both grassroots and competitive interest surging, the chance to compete nationally is being hailed as a proud moment for Highbridge’s local game.

A spokesperson from the club said it’s fantastic to see their players taking part in a national championship, calling it a real boost for the sport locally. Supporters can follow the teams’ progress live on the Ultimate Pool website.

Pictured above: Team B – Steve Smith, Joe Roseff, Grant Warboys, Malcolm Morgan