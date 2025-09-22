6.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 23, 2025
News

Town pool players win top place in national pool championships

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A team of pool players from Highbridge Social Club are celebrating success at the first-ever Ultimate Pool Affiliate Club Championships in Wigan.

The prestigious tournament attracted 16 teams from across the UK, with Highbridge fielding two competitive sides.

Team A – Luc Walker, Will Freestone, Chris Clarke and Tich Williams – battled their way to claim the Affiliate Teams Plate title and take home the silverware.

Will says: “We finished the group stage in third place and went into the plate section. We then won four matches to win the final after going on a winning streak! We won a cash prize of several hundreds pounds and really pleased to have done so well.”

The event marks a major milestone for the club, which has seen pool grow rapidly in popularity in recent years. The club’s Team B also did well and reached the quarter final plate.

With both grassroots and competitive interest surging, the chance to compete nationally is a proud moment for Highbridge’s local game.

