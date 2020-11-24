A student from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has been awarded a place at a world-renowned college.

Jack Millier, 17, Student Union President at the school, has been awarded a place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to study BMus (Hons) in Composition.

Jack’s feat is all the most remarkable because he beat over 1,000 applicants to one of the handful of places – last year there was only 22.

The brilliant RWCMD has produced notable alumni, such as Gavin and Stacey creator Ruth Jones, actor Rob Brydon, oscar winning actor Anthony Hopkins, along with many other recognisable stars.

Jack is not only starring in his studies, but he has been helping out in a host of ways with the community, including considerable charity work for In Charley’s Memory the mental health charity.

Head of the Sixth Form, Jonathan Gaskell said: “This is an outstanding achievement Jack and thanks for doing so much for TKASA and the wider community – you are a terrific role model for all our students.”