Highbridge supermarket Aldi wins council approval to install 272 new solar panels

Highbridge supermarket Aldi has won planning permission from Somerset Council to install over 270 solar panels on the roof of its store.

Under proposals submitted to the authority, Aldi says the 272 solar panels will create a maximum power output of 435 watts, with a total generating capacity of 67 kilowatts.

The council noted that the store in Highbridge’s Siger Drive is not located near any residential buildings that might be affected by potential glare from the panels.

In a planning statement on behalf of Aldi by commercial estate agents, Avison Young, it states: “The proposals form part of a wider programme of solar PV installations across the Aldi estate in both the UK and Ireland, which is seeking to significantly reduce Aldi’s carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.”

The roof-mounted solar panels are proposed to be positioned in a number of locations on the roof of the building.

Due to the height of the buildings, the proposed solar panels will be limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints.

Town councillor Cllr Barbara Vickers this week welcomed the decision during a meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee, adding: “It’s great to see a large company like this installing solar panels.”

Once the lifespan of the panels reaches an end, after around 25 to 30 years, they will then be removed.