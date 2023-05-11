A teacher from a Highbridge school joined thousands of people in running this year’s London Marathon, raising over £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Mr Shepherd, assistant Head of Year 11 of The King Alfred School Academy. was in the top 5% of fundraisers who took part in the London Marathon.

He says he thought “long and hard about which charity to support over the Christmas period” and settled on one close to his heart: Cancer Research UK.

He explained that he picked that charity as he has lost a few family members to cancer, including his beloved aunt.

Running 26.2 miles in just 4 hours 29 mins, Mr Shepherd kept hydrated by drinking Lucozade gel pouches along the way.

He said: “I’m not sure the enormity will kick in until I watch next year’s race on the telly and am able to say ‘I’ve done that!'”

He adds that he has been trying to get onto the marathon for years, with his wife, but this year was his lucky year! As a result, he stuck to a rigorous training programme and spent months strictly following it.

Mr Shepherd said the most inspirational thing he saw was a soldier running with a fridge on their back – rumoured to be full of beer!

There is still time to donate here

This report was partially compiled by the school’s Jill Dando News: Bella F, 11 and Grace H, 12.